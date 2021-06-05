GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 88,847 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,847 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of Portland General Electric worth $36,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of POR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

