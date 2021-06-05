GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $32.53 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Agree Realty worth $32,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,357,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.61.

Shares of ADC opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

