GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $37,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.88. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

