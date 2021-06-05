GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 834,200 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 834,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.