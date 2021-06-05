GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.87

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $7.03. GWG shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 19,450 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Get GWG alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in GWG in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.