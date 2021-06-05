Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,875 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 299,507 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

