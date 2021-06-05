Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLX stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.65 million, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.