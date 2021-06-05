Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $104.28 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

