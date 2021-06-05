Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE GWRE opened at $104.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -417.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.