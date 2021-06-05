Guider Price Tops $0.0000 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $8,561.23 and approximately $190.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

