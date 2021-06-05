Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.95.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $241.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

