GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,959 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

