GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,088 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Unifi were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFI. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

UFI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

