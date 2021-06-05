GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

