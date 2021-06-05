GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in State Auto Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $814.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.