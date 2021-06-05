GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 7,009 ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of ShotSpotter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,279,301. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of SSTI opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of 355.85, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

