GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $770.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.