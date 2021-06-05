GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 23,456 Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ShiftPixy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

NASDAQ PIXY opened at $3.45 on Friday. ShiftPixy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 1,019.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,269.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.