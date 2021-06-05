Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $14.52 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.