GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $14.94

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $15.50. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHG shares. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

