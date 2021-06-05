Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNC shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 135.80 ($1.77). 1,842,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £715.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.60.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.