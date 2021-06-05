Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,336,800 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Green Plains by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

