Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $448,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

