Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,003 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

