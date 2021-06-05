Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.