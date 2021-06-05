Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

GBDC stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,493 shares of company stock worth $887,327 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

