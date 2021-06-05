GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Down 1.2%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 195,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 181,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLGDF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

