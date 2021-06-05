Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

GERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 1,024,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,016. The stock has a market cap of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

