GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.17 ($40.20).

Several analysts recently issued reports on G1A shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

G1A opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.79.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

