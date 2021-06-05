GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.