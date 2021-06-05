Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. 505,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.