FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a research note issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MHVYF opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.