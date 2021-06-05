FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.