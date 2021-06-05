Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $144.36

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.36, but opened at $138.55. Futu shares last traded at $141.88, with a volume of 13,258 shares.

Several research firms have commented on FUTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

