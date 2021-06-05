Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post $217.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $216.40 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $895.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $904.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 396,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.