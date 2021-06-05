FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 5.04.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.