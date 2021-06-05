Fuel Tech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,635 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,096 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTEK. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 million, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

