FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

