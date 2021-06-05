Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Frontline were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Frontline by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

