Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

