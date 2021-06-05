Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 15,201 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $528,386.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,863,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,560,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $362,087.18.

FDP opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

