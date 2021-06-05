Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

BEN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

