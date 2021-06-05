Fosun International Ltd Takes $308,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.