Fosun International Ltd Buys 673 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

