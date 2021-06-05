Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 52-Week High at $308.50

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308.50 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 292.20 ($3.82), with a volume of 9032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.93 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.