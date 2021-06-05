Forsta AP Fonden Sells 26,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

