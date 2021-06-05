Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

