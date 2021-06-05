Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 173.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $617,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,781. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

