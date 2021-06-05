Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

KSU opened at $298.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.63. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

