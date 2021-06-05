Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.